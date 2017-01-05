बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बुर्के में महिलाओं ने किया डांस, दुनियाभर में वीडियो पर मचा हड़कंप
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:37 AM IST
Photo Credit: daily express
सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही एक वीडियों ने दुनियाभर में हड़कंप मचा दिया है। दरअसल इस वीडियो में महिलाओं को बुर्का पहनकर नाचते दिखाया गया है। जानिए क्यों विवादों में फंस गया है ये वीडियो।
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
