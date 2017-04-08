बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सड़कों पर झाड़ू लगाने वाली लड़की की तस्वीर ने बदल दी उसकी जिंदगी, जानें कैसे
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 01:29 PM IST
किसकी किस्मत कब पलट जाए कुछ कहा नहीं जा सकता। ब्राजील की रहने वाली 25 साल की लड़की की किस्मत कुछ यूं पलटी कि वो जमीन से सीधे आसामान को छू ली। वो लड़की ब्रजील की सड़कों पर झाड़ू लगाती थी। लेकिन उसकी एक फोटो ने उसे स्टार बना दिया।
