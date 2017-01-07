बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
baby born with heart shape birth mark
{"_id":"587094b94f1c1b945d15b1e5","slug":"baby-born-with-heart-shape-birth-mark","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:58 PM IST
तुर्की के शहर अंकारा में एक बच्चे का जन्म हुआ जिसके माथे पर दिल का निशान है। बच्चे के पेरेंट्स और परिवार वालों का कहना है कि यह निशान भाग्यशाली होने का प्रतीक है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586a01a04f1c1b005215840b","slug":"mummified-fairy-remains-found-in-field","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u092a\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"586de14c4f1c1b1c7e15a531","slug":"burqa-clad-saudi-women-dance-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"586b33bc4f1c1ba709158e81","slug":"mysterious-well-turns-everything-it-touches-to-stone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930' \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u091b\u0941\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Also View
{"_id":"57c000034f1c1bab7ed4ee92","slug":"calculator-girl-dilpreet-kaur-sets-record","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 14 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0932\u0915\u0941\u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 26 अगस्त 2016
+ {"_id":"578b92334f1c1b9d32c4b69b","slug":"hidden-place-from-camera-eyes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u0947\u0902 '\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"577634b14f1c1ba95c79b231","slug":"ashley-and-adam-weird-engagement-picture","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5767a2464f1c1b1a62b47dbf","slug":"chinese-man-living-with-four-kidney","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940, \u0918\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top