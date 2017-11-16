Download App
आपका शहर Close

एक शहर ऐसा जिसका खिलौने जैसा लुक, देखकर रह जाएंगे दंग

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 01:20 PM IST
A city where homes look like a toy in denmark

रंग-बिरंगे लीगो से तुम घर, खिलौने आदि खूब बनाते होगे, पर यह रियल नहीं होता। बिलुंड (डेनमार्क) एक ऐसा शहर है, जहां तुम्हें अधिकतर इमारतों, पार्क आदि का डिजाइन खिलौने की तरह नजर आएगा।

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

city like a toys denmark billund building More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

ब्रेकअप के बाद झड़ गए सारे बाल, फिर हुआ ये चमत्कार

Woman claims her old relationship gave her Baldness
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

देखिए यमराज जिस दिन छुट्टी पर रहते हैं तो क्या होता है

See what happens if god of hell lives on holiday
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

असल LOGO की पहचान करने में चकरा जाएगा सिर, जरा बचकर कहीं नकली माल आपको न चिपका दें    

your head will be feel dizziness after scene these company logos
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!