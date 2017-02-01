आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

पालतू सांप को कान में पहनना पड़ा महंगा, देखने वालों के उड़ जाएं होश

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:47 PM IST
A Ball Python Got Stuck In Woman's Ear Piercing

हर किसी का कोई ना कोई शौक होता है। लेकिन कभी-कभी आपका शौक आपको बहुत बड़ी मुसीबत में डाल सकता है। जैसा कि इस लड़की के साथ हुआ। सांप से लगाव इसे इतना महंगा पड़ गया कि इमरजेंसी जाने तक की नौबत आ गई।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

weird stories weird wedding

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

पालतू सांप को कान में पहनना पड़ा महंगा, देखने वालों के उड़ जाएं होश

A Ball Python Got Stuck In Woman's Ear Piercing
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ऐसी चीज से कर दी तुलना, भड़क उठीं जिंदा बार्बी डॉल

Human Barbie Doll Valeria Lukyanava Shut Down Trolls
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जीते जी ताबूत में रहते हैं यहां के लोग, कारण जानकर शर्तिया डर जाएंगे

People In Hong Kong Are Forced To Live In Coffin Homes
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

जीते जी ताबूत में रहते हैं यहां के लोग, कारण जानकर शर्तिया डर जाएंगे

People In Hong Kong Are Forced To Live In Coffin Homes
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पैदा होते ही 80 साल का बूढ़ा हो गया बच्चा, तस्वीरें कर देंगी विचलित

Newborn Baby In Bangladesh Looks Like An 80 Year Old Man
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top