बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पालतू सांप को कान में पहनना पड़ा महंगा, देखने वालों के उड़ जाएं होश
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
A Ball Python Got Stuck In Woman's Ear Piercing
{"_id":"58917b5b4f1c1b4a40e8020c","slug":"a-ball-python-got-stuck-in-woman-s-ear-piercing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:47 PM IST
हर किसी का कोई ना कोई शौक होता है। लेकिन कभी-कभी आपका शौक आपको बहुत बड़ी मुसीबत में डाल सकता है। जैसा कि इस लड़की के साथ हुआ। सांप से लगाव इसे इतना महंगा पड़ गया कि इमरजेंसी जाने तक की नौबत आ गई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58917b5b4f1c1b4a40e8020c","slug":"a-ball-python-got-stuck-in-woman-s-ear-piercing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"589041f24f1c1b691ae802b8","slug":"human-barbie-doll-valeria-lukyanava-shut-down-trolls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58905ce74f1c1b313de81aa1","slug":"people-in-hong-kong-are-forced-to-live-in-coffin-homes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58905ce74f1c1b313de81aa1","slug":"people-in-hong-kong-are-forced-to-live-in-coffin-homes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"589041f24f1c1b691ae802b8","slug":"human-barbie-doll-valeria-lukyanava-shut-down-trolls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"589029264f1c1b691ae8013f","slug":"newborn-baby-in-bangladesh-looks-like-an-80-year-old-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 80 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0942\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u0932\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top