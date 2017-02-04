आपका शहर Close

पति पत्नी को थी बच्चे की उम्मीद, गर्भ से निकला कुछ ऐसा, आप विश्वास नहीं करेंगे

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 10:22 AM IST
Woman In Zimbabwe Gave Birth To A Frog Like Baby

जिम्बाब्वे में एक ऐसी घटना घटी है जिसे सुन कर आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे। एक स्वस्थ बच्चे की आस लगाए बैठी एक औरत ने एक मेंढक को जन्म दिया है। यह बात जानकर पूरा गांव हैरान है कि भला कोई इंसान एक मेंढक को जन्म दे सकता है।

