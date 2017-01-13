कुत्ते घुमाने ले गई महिला की तस्वीरों में कैद हुआ राक्षस, आप भी देखिए
अजीबोगरीब जीवों की कहानियां दुनिया भर में प्रचलित हैं। कई इन्हें कहानियां मान के भूल जाते हैं वहीं कुछ कहते हैं कि यह वाकई असली हैं। ऐसी ही एक घटना उत्तरी आयरलैंड में हुई जहां एक महिला तब हैरान रह गई जब उसके कुत्तों ने जंगल में कुछ अजीब देखा।
