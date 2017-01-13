आपका शहर Close

कुत्ते घुमाने ले गई महिला की तस्वीरों में कैद हुआ राक्षस, आप भी देखिए

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 03:17 PM IST
Woman Found British Bigfoot When She Was Walking In Jungle

अजीबोगरीब जीवों की कहानियां दुनिया भर में प्रचलित हैं। कई इन्हें कहानियां मान के भूल जाते हैं वहीं कुछ कहते हैं कि यह वाकई असली हैं। ऐसी ही एक घटना उत्तरी आयरलैंड में हुई जहां एक महिला तब हैरान रह गई जब उसके कुत्तों ने जंगल में कुछ अजीब देखा।

