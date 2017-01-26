बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सड़कोंं पर टॉपलेस घूमती रही लड़की, नजर रुकी तो अवाक रह गए लोग
{"_id":"588878d54f1c1bde3bcf4a69","slug":"woman-wear-a-painted-top-while-walking-on-london-streets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 01:22 PM IST
आप सड़क पर जा रहे हों और किसी खास किस्म के परिधान पर आपकी नजर अटक जाए तो क्या करेंगे। गौर से देखेंगे ना! कुछ ऐसा करने पर लंदन की सड़कोंं पर कुछ लोग अवाक रह गए। जानिए इस दिलचस्प मामले को।
