परदादी बनने की उम्र में इस औरत ने की सगाई, दुल्हे की उम्र जानकर उछल पड़ेंगे

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:20 PM IST
Woman Engages At The Age Of 106 With Groom Aged 66 In Brazil

प्यार आपकी जिंदगी में किसी भी वक्त दस्तक दे सकता है। इसकी कोई उम्र और कोई वक्त नहीं होता। और इस बात को सच साबित किया है ब्राजील की रहने वाली एक औरत ने उम्र के उस पड़ाव पर सगाई की है जिस वक्त अधिकतर लोग अपने नाती-पोतों के साथ खेल रहे होते हैं।

