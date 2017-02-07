बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
परदादी बनने की उम्र में इस औरत ने की सगाई, दुल्हे की उम्र जानकर उछल पड़ेंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
Woman Engages At The Age Of 106 With Groom Aged 66 In Brazil
{"_id":"5899699b4f1c1b9452379220","slug":"woman-engages-at-the-age-of-106-with-groom-aged-66-in-brazil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u091b\u0932 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:20 PM IST
प्यार आपकी जिंदगी में किसी भी वक्त दस्तक दे सकता है। इसकी कोई उम्र और कोई वक्त नहीं होता। और इस बात को सच साबित किया है ब्राजील की रहने वाली एक औरत ने उम्र के उस पड़ाव पर सगाई की है जिस वक्त अधिकतर लोग अपने नाती-पोतों के साथ खेल रहे होते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5898113d4f1c1b8852378271","slug":"man-in-america-got-operated-after-found-64-kg-tumour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0915\u094b\u0908","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58956f324f1c1bc64fe815e4","slug":"kid-in-bangladesh-is-slowly-turning-into-stone-due-to-an-incurable-diesease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094c\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094c\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0905\u092c\u0942\u091d \u092a\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"588878d54f1c1bde3bcf4a69","slug":"woman-wear-a-painted-top-while-walking-on-london-streets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58981faa4f1c1b945237833b","slug":"alive-cockroach-found-in-woman-s-head-in-tamil-nadu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5898113d4f1c1b8852378271","slug":"man-in-america-got-operated-after-found-64-kg-tumour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0915\u094b\u0908","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58982d3d4f1c1b9452378382","slug":"man-in-pakistan-turns-head-in-180-degrees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL VIDEO: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top