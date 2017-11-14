बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
100 से ज्यादा हवाई जहाज खा गया ये समुद्र, आज भी दफ्न हैं कई गहरे राज
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:45 AM IST
इस हकीकत से आप शायद कभी वाकिफ न हुए हों कि प्रशांत महासागर अब तक 100 से भी ज्यादा हवाई जहाजों को खा चुका है। यहां कई ऐसे राज दफ्न है जिसे जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे।
