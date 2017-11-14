Download App
100 से ज्यादा हवाई जहाज खा गया ये समुद्र, आज भी दफ्न हैं कई गहरे राज

राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:45 AM IST
Underwater Discoveries of hundred planes at the same place

इस हकीकत से आप शायद कभी वाकिफ न हुए हों कि प्रशांत महासागर अब तक 100 से भी ज्यादा हवाई जहाजों को खा चुका है। यहां कई ऐसे राज दफ्न है जिसे जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे।

 

