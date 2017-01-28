बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यौन गुलामी से बचाने को औरतों का कर देते हैं ऐसा हाल, तस्वीरें चौंका देंगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
Tribe In Ethiopia Wears Bizarre Things To Abstain Suitors
{"_id":"588c3dd94f1c1b9e7dcf61f5","slug":"tribe-in-ethiopia-wears-bizarre-things-to-abstain-suitors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 02:03 PM IST
पुराने समय में गुलामों के साथ कैसा व्यवहार किया जाता यह सभी को मालूम है। आदमियों को गुलाम बना कर मजदूरी कराई जाती थी वहीं औरतों को यौन गुलाम बनाया जाता था। इसी से बचने के लिए इथियोपिया की औरतों ने ऐसा तोड़ निकाला कि सभी दंग रह गए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588743724f1c1bde3bcf3bd3","slug":"half-ton-killer-mayra-weighs-450-kilo-sheds-extra-fat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094c \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u092d\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"588c3dd94f1c1b9e7dcf61f5","slug":"tribe-in-ethiopia-wears-bizarre-things-to-abstain-suitors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"588878d54f1c1bde3bcf4a69","slug":"woman-wear-a-painted-top-while-walking-on-london-streets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588c2e504f1c1ba333cf7518","slug":"bride-disgusted-her-face-when-groom-tried-to-kiss-her-in-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL VIDEO: \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"588b3d4b4f1c1b9e7dcf57f6","slug":"new-trends-start-where-people-drinks-beer-and-does-yoga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940-'\u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0902\u0925 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091c'","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"588b143a4f1c1b165dcf3d90","slug":"monkey-in-bolivian-sanctuary-washes-dishes-video-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0947, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"588af09d4f1c1b380fcf5337","slug":"woman-claims-to-cure-blindness-by-licking-her-tongue-into-eye","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u093e\u092a\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924! \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947?","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top