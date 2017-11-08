बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'2048' से आया ये समय यात्री', पूरी दुनिया को दे रहा खौफनाक चेतावनी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
time traveller came from 2048 aliens attack on earth in 2018
{"_id":"5a02f8924f1c1bca678ba03b","slug":"time-traveller-came-from-2048-aliens-attack-on-earth-in-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'2048' \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940', \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:19 AM IST
एक शख्स ने अपनी बात से पूरी दुनिया को हिला कर रख दिया है। दरअसल, उसने एक ऐसी शॉकिंग न्यूज पूरी दुनिया को सुनाई है जिसके चलते सभी हैरत में पड़ गए हैं। इस शख्स ने ये दावा किया है कि वो भविष्य से आया है। इतना ही नहीं, इस शख्स का दावा है कि अगले साल पृथ्वी पर एलियंस हमला करने वाले हैं। ऐसे में वह अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंट से मिलना चाहता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a03eaad4f1c1bc9678ba725","slug":"russian-genius-kid-born-on-mars-claims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902', \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a02c9844f1c1b8d698ba170","slug":"after-the-breakup-girl-reached-parlor-in-shocking-situation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a000d634f1c1bd0408b4e36","slug":"couple-kissing-scene-captured-at-a-footwear-shop-in-cctv","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u0947, CCTV \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!