'2048' से आया ये समय यात्री', पूरी दुनिया को दे रहा खौफनाक चेतावनी

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:19 AM IST
एक शख्स ने अपनी बात से पूरी दुनिया को हिला कर रख दिया है। दरअसल, उसने एक ऐसी शॉकिंग न्यूज पूरी दुनिया को सुनाई है जिसके चलते सभी हैरत में पड़ गए हैं। इस शख्स ने ये दावा किया है कि वो भविष्य से आया है। इतना ही नहीं, इस शख्स का दावा है कि अगले साल पृथ्वी पर एलियंस हमला करने वाले हैं। ऐसे में वह अमेरिकी प्रेसिडेंट से मिलना चाहता है। 

 

