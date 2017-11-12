Download App
Viral Video: इस महिला की हरकत देखने के बाद नहीं करेगा खाना खाने का मन

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:41 AM IST
This women having food with dog in one plate video viral on Internet

ज्यादातर लोगों को कुत्तों से प्यार होता है। यहां तक की वो उनके साथ ही सोते और जगते भी हैं। कुत्तों से लोगों के इसी लगाव का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में एक महिला कुत्ते को खाना खिला रही है और उसके खाना खिलाने के इसी तरीके की वजह से ये वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो गया है। 

