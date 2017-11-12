Viral Video: इस महिला की हरकत देखने के बाद नहीं करेगा खाना खाने का मन
ज्यादातर लोगों को कुत्तों से प्यार होता है। यहां तक की वो उनके साथ ही सोते और जगते भी हैं। कुत्तों से लोगों के इसी लगाव का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में एक महिला कुत्ते को खाना खिला रही है और उसके खाना खिलाने के इसी तरीके की वजह से ये वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो गया है।
