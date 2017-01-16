आपका शहर Close

ये शख्स नाक से करता है टाइपिंग, गिनीज में दर्ज हैं ये रिकॉर्ड

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 04:59 PM IST
This man types fastest with nose, has name in Guinness Records

आमतौर पर नॉर्मल टायपिंग स्पीड 40 शब्द पर मिनट मानी जाती है और वो भी हाथ से, लेकिन एक शख्स ऐसा भी है जिसकी टाइपिंग स्पीड को देखकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। लेकिन उससे भी ज्यादा हैरानी आपको ये जानकर होगी कि ये शख्स अपनी नाक के जरिए टाइपिंग करता है और वो भी सबसे तेज। क्यों चौंक गए ना? लेकिन ये सच है।

