ये शख्स नाक से करता है टाइपिंग, गिनीज में दर्ज हैं ये रिकॉर्ड
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 04:59 PM IST
आमतौर पर नॉर्मल टायपिंग स्पीड 40 शब्द पर मिनट मानी जाती है और वो भी हाथ से, लेकिन एक शख्स ऐसा भी है जिसकी टाइपिंग स्पीड को देखकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे। लेकिन उससे भी ज्यादा हैरानी आपको ये जानकर होगी कि ये शख्स अपनी नाक के जरिए टाइपिंग करता है और वो भी सबसे तेज। क्यों चौंक गए ना? लेकिन ये सच है।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
