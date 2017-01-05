बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मर्दानगी साबित करने के लिए मारी गई 250 'व्हेल', जानिए खौफनाक तस्वीरों का सच
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
Slaughter turns the sea red with blood
{"_id":"586dd68f4f1c1bb61e158800","slug":"slaughter-turns-the-sea-red-with-blood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 250 '\u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 10:50 AM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर आपने कई तस्वीरों को वायरल होते देखा होगा। ऐसी ही तस्वीर को देखकर लोगों का गुस्सा कई बार भड़क चुका है। इस तस्वीर में कई व्हेल मछलियों को समुद्र तट पर काटा जा रहा है और समुद्र का पानी पूरी तरह से लाल हो गया है। कई लोग इसे फेक तस्वीर बताते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं इस तस्वीर की सच्चाई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5869f55a4f1c1b0f78158311","slug":"balaji-temple-dangerous-for-lovers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"586b40194f1c1bc652159062","slug":"men-steal-others-wives-for-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58578f564f1c1b716be3918f","slug":"chinese-father-marries-his-critically-ill-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586a01a04f1c1b005215840b","slug":"mummified-fairy-remains-found-in-field","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u092a\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"586b33bc4f1c1ba709158e81","slug":"mysterious-well-turns-everything-it-touches-to-stone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930' \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u091b\u0941\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"586b40194f1c1bc652159062","slug":"men-steal-others-wives-for-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top