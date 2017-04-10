बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस लड़की की फोटो में न जाने क्या गड़बड़ी है, आपको दिखी क्या?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
puzzle pic of a girl
{"_id":"58e877534f1c1b1a205b579f","slug":"puzzle-pic-of-a-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0921\u093c\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 05:37 PM IST
पहेलियां सुलझाना सबके बस की बात नहीं है, वैसे ही ये लड़की इंटरनेट यूजर्स के लिए एक पहेली बन चुकी है। इस लड़की की गुत्थी कोई भी नहीं सुलझा पा रहा है। आंखों को चकमा देने वाली ये तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb2f614f1c1b9f36cf4f6a","slug":"pregnant-woman-27-arrested-after-posting-a-selfie-on-facebook","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58eaf7fa4f1c1b047c5b3ea8","slug":"policeman-caught-in-cctv-footage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58e5cb154f1c1b82575b4f87","slug":"meet-the-man-who-lives-in-a-boeing-727-in-the-middle-of-the-woods","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0918\u0930, \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58e84f274f1c1bbf7a5b4284","slug":"these-people-take-piercing-as-an-extremely-weird-hobby","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u092e\u0942\u0928\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0921\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58e5eecb4f1c1b084a5b4c63","slug":"girls-fought-back-against-deadly-illness-to-become-a-champion-bodybuilder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58e7206e4f1c1b41485b68d7","slug":"scientist-discovered-weird-thing-inside-this-1-000-year-old-buddhist-statue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58e63f2c4f1c1b084a5b511b","slug":"parminder-singh-created-museum-with-live-statue-of-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 '\u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top