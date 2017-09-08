Download App
kavya

गर्भवती महिला ने मधुमक्खियों के साथ करवाया अनोखा फोटोशूट, देखें तस्वीरें

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 02:08 PM IST

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 02:08 PM IST
Pregnant mother weird maternity photo shoot with honey bees

मशहूर वैज्ञानिक अल्बर्ट आइंस्टीन के एक बार कहा था, 'जिस दिन धरती से सारी मधुमक्खियां गायब हो जाएंगी उसके ठीक चार साल तक ही इंसान जीवित रह पाएंगे।' कुछ ऐसा ही संदेश देने के लिए इस महिला ने अनोखा फोटोशूट करवाया।

Amar Ujala Kavya
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

