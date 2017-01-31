आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

पैदा होते ही 80 साल का बूढ़ा हो गया बच्चा, तस्वीरें कर देंगी विचलित

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 03:25 PM IST
Newborn Baby In Bangladesh Looks Like An 80 Year Old Man

बांग्लादेश में एक ऐसा बच्चा पैदा हुआ है जो 80 साल के बूढ़े जैसा लगता है। इस बच्चे के पैदा होने की खबर ने सभी को सोचने पर मजबूर कर दिया है कि आखिर किस कारण से यह बच्चा किसी बूढ़े आदमी जैसा लगता है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए पूरा मामला...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

weird stories weird wedding

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

साढ़े चार सौ किलो की औरत थी कभी, अब दिखती है इतनी स्लिम ट्रिम

Half Ton Killer Mayra Weighs 450 Kilo Sheds Extra Fat
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पैदा होते ही 80 साल का बूढ़ा हो गया बच्चा, तस्वीरें कर देंगी विचलित

Newborn Baby In Bangladesh Looks Like An 80 Year Old Man
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सड़कोंं पर टॉपलेस घूमती रही लड़की, नजर रुकी तो अवाक रह गए लोग

Woman Wear A Painted Top While Walking On London Streets
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

10 साल से जानवरों के पिंजरे में रह रही थी लड़की, 'कौन निकला जिम्मेदार'

Woman Is Forced To Live In Forest In China
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

VIRAL VIDEO: दुल्हे ने लिया चुंबन तो दुल्हन ने ऐसे बनाया मुंह, हंसी नहीं रोक पाई दुनिया

Bride Disgusted Her Face When Groom Tried To Kiss Her In China
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यौन गुलामी से बचाने को औरतों का कर देते हैं ऐसा हाल, तस्वीरें चौंका देंगी

Tribe In Ethiopia Wears Bizarre Things To Abstain Suitors
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top