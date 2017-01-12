बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंसान या रीछ, इस शख्स के शरीर पर हैं बस बाल ही बाल
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:30 PM IST
दुनिया में इतनी अजीबों-गरीब चीजें हैं कि आप एक ढूंढो तो लाखों मिल जाएंगी। अब जैसे कि यू जेनहुआन को ही ले लीजिए। चीन का रहने वाला ये शख्स देखने में सबसे अजीबोगरीब है क्योंकि इसके पूरे शरीर पर बाल ही बाल हैं।
