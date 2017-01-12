आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इंसान या रीछ, इस शख्स के शरीर पर हैं बस बाल ही बाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:30 PM IST
Meet the hairiest man on Earth

दुनिया में इतनी अजीबों-गरीब चीजें हैं कि आप एक ढूंढो तो लाखों मिल जाएंगी। अब जैसे कि यू जेनहुआन को ही ले लीजिए। चीन का रहने वाला ये शख्स देखने में सबसे अजीबोगरीब है क्योंकि इसके पूरे शरीर पर बाल ही बाल हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

hairiest man in the world yu zhenhuan

एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट Sponsored By

नौकरी के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को देना पड़ सकता है एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट

Exit test might be mandatory for engineering students to determine employability

Most Viewed

लड़की के शरीर के इस अंग की कीमत कंपनी ने लगाई 9 करोड़, जानिए क्यों

Cadbury Gives One Million Of Insurance Of This Girl
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दुनिया के इन मर्दों के बारे में जानेंगे तो भौंचक रह जाएंगे

top 10 weird men in this world
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यह लड़का हैंडसम नहीं, बोल्ड एंड ब्यूटीफूल है! देखें तस्वीरें

Meet Maybelline Newyork's New Makeup Brand Ambassador
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

दुनिया के इन मर्दों के बारे में जानेंगे तो भौंचक रह जाएंगे

top 10 weird men in this world
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इंस्टाग्राम का चढ़ा ऐसा चस्का, जिंदगी दांव पर लगा बनाई वीडियो

Man Risks Life To Increase Instagram Followers
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यह लड़का हैंडसम नहीं, बोल्ड एंड ब्यूटीफूल है! देखें तस्वीरें

Meet Maybelline Newyork's New Makeup Brand Ambassador
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

﻿