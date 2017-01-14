बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
435 किलो का है ये शख्स, एक वक्त में खा जाता है इतना खाना
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
Meet Pakistan's Hulk Man, Arbab Khizer Hayat
{"_id":"5879ca694f1c1b222aba8542","slug":"meet-pakistan-s-hulk-man-arbab-khizer-hayat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"435 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 12:41 PM IST
Photo Credit: Caters News Agency
मिलिए इस शख्स से जो खुद को दुनिया का सबसे ताकतवर इंसान मानता है। ये शख्स हैं पाकिस्तान के अरबाब खीजर हयात, जो मात्र 25 साल के हैं और उनका तकरीबन 435 किलो वजन है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5874a8ac4f1c1be165ba946a","slug":"cadbury-gives-one-million-of-insurance-of-this-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 9 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5874b9b94f1c1b1929ba9a14","slug":"top-10-weird-men-in-this-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u094c\u0902\u091a\u0915 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5877430e4f1c1b7840ba86d6","slug":"meet-the-hairiest-man-on-earth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0930\u0940\u091b, \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5877430e4f1c1b7840ba86d6","slug":"meet-the-hairiest-man-on-earth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0930\u0940\u091b, \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5874b9b94f1c1b1929ba9a14","slug":"top-10-weird-men-in-this-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u094c\u0902\u091a\u0915 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5874a8ac4f1c1be165ba946a","slug":"cadbury-gives-one-million-of-insurance-of-this-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 9 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"586f6ca74f1c1b0765159a08","slug":"man-risks-life-to-increase-instagram-followers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091a\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top