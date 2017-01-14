आपका शहर Close

435 किलो का है ये शख्स, एक वक्त में खा जाता है इतना खाना

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 12:41 PM IST
Meet Pakistan's Hulk Man, Arbab Khizer Hayat

मिलिए इस शख्स से जो खुद को दुनिया का सबसे ताकतवर इंसान मानता है। ये शख्स हैं पाकिस्तान के अरबाब खीजर हयात, जो मात्र 25 साल के हैं और उनका तकरीबन 435 किलो वजन है।

pakistan's hulk man arbab khizer hayat

सेना का मरहम

हर आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर लगेगी शिकायत पेटिका: सेना प्रमुख

army chief statement over soldiers video

