इस महिला की उम्र जानकर हैरान होंगे आप, खेतों में करती है कसरत
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 03:18 PM IST
मिलिए फिटनेस क्वीन जेनिफर से जो अपनी जबरदस्त फिटनेस और बॉडी को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई है। ये हैं उत्तर कैरोलिना की जेनिफर किंग जो फार्म गर्ल जेन ऑनलाइन के नाम से मशहूर हैं और यूट्यूब पर छाई हुई हैं।
सोशल मीडिया पर इस महिला के दीवाने इसकी असल उम्र जानकर भौंचक्के हो जाते हैं। क्या आप बता पाएंगे इसकी असल उम्र।
