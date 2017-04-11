बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोबरा के साथ सेल्फी लेना पड़ा महंगा, फोटो देख खुली रह जाएंगी आंखे
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:57 AM IST
आजकल सेल्फी का प्रचलन कुछ ज्यादा ही बढ़ गया है और जानवरों के साथ सेल्फी तो लोगों के शौक के शामिल हो गया है। कुछ दिनों पहले एक खबर वायरल हो रही थी जिसमें दो लड़कों ने एक कुत्ते के कान को काटकर, उसे हाथ में लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर शेयर की थी। उसी तरह विदेश से आए इस टूरिस्ट ने कोबरा के साथ सेल्फी लेकर उसे शेयर करना चाहा, लेकिन अंजाम बुरा हो गया।
