बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंसान नहीं सेक्स डॉल्स के साथ रहते हैं ये बाप-बेटे, कारण चौंका देगा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
Man In China Lives With Seven Sex Dolls, Son Considers Them Sisters
{"_id":"58997b294f1c1bc055379111","slug":"man-in-china-lives-with-seven-sex-dolls-son-considers-them-sisters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0949\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092a-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 01:31 PM IST
चीन के मर्दों पर सिलीकॉन डॉल्स का क्रेज सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है। कुछ लोगों का मानना है वे लोग डॉल्स के साथ रिश्ते बनाने में ज्यादा सहज महसूस करते हैं। ऐसा ही एक अनोखा रिश्ता है ली चेन का जिनके पास एक नहीं, 7 डॉल्स हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5898113d4f1c1b8852378271","slug":"man-in-america-got-operated-after-found-64-kg-tumour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0915\u094b\u0908","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58956f324f1c1bc64fe815e4","slug":"kid-in-bangladesh-is-slowly-turning-into-stone-due-to-an-incurable-diesease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094c\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094c\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0905\u092c\u0942\u091d \u092a\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"588878d54f1c1bde3bcf4a69","slug":"woman-wear-a-painted-top-while-walking-on-london-streets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58985b484f1c1b885237868c","slug":"think-twice-to-understand-these-amusing-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5899699b4f1c1b9452379220","slug":"woman-engages-at-the-age-of-106-with-groom-aged-66-in-brazil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u091b\u0932 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58981faa4f1c1b945237833b","slug":"alive-cockroach-found-in-woman-s-head-in-tamil-nadu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5898113d4f1c1b8852378271","slug":"man-in-america-got-operated-after-found-64-kg-tumour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0915\u094b\u0908","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top