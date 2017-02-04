आपका शहर Close

हौले हौले पत्थर बन रहा है ये लड़का, अबूझ पहेली बन गई बीमारी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:40 AM IST
Kid In Bangladesh Is Slowly Turning Into Stone Due To An Incurable Diesease

यूं तो हम पत्थर दिल इंसानों की  बात करते हैं लेकिन ये मासूम बच्चा खुद एक पत्थर में तब्दील होता जा रहा है। धीरे धीरे इसके हाथपैर पत्थर बन रहे हैं औऱ कोई कुछ भी करने में नाकाम है। 

जानिए ऐसा क्यों हो रहा है और ये पहेली आखिर है क्या।

