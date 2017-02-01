बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां है बौनों का सबसे बड़ा खानदान, देखकर हो जाए हैरानी
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:44 AM IST
हैदराबाद में रहने वाले राम राज का परिवार बाकि सभी परिवारों से काफी अलग है। क्योंकि उनके परिवार के ज्यादातर लोग बौनें हैं और उनका परिवार हैदराबाद का सबसे बड़ा बौने लोगों का परिवार है।
