लड़की के चेहरे पर उग आया पेड़, दुनिया में बस 10 लोगों को है ये बीमारी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:13 PM IST
First Tree Woman Found In Bangladesh To Be Cure With The Dieases

बांग्लादेश की एक बच्ची को दुनिया की पहली 'ट्री विमेन' कहा जा रहा है। 10 साल की शहाना खातुम के चहरे से कुछ ऐसा निकल रहा है जिसे देख कर लोगों में खाैफ है। हर कोई हैरान है कि इतनी छोटी बच्ची के चेहरे पर अचानक क्या हो गया।

