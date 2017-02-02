बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लड़की के चेहरे पर उग आया पेड़, दुनिया में बस 10 लोगों को है ये बीमारी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
First Tree Woman Found In Bangladesh To Be Cure With The Dieases
{"_id":"5892de294f1c1b953fe7fe27","slug":"first-tree-woman-found-in-bangladesh-to-be-cure-with-the-dieases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0917 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0938 10 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:13 PM IST
बांग्लादेश की एक बच्ची को दुनिया की पहली 'ट्री विमेन' कहा जा रहा है। 10 साल की शहाना खातुम के चहरे से कुछ ऐसा निकल रहा है जिसे देख कर लोगों में खाैफ है। हर कोई हैरान है कि इतनी छोटी बच्ची के चेहरे पर अचानक क्या हो गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589029264f1c1b691ae8013f","slug":"newborn-baby-in-bangladesh-looks-like-an-80-year-old-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 80 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0942\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u091a\u0932\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5889bc064f1c1b380fcf50c9","slug":"husbands-make-their-wives-unattractive-in-myanmar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"588c3dd94f1c1b9e7dcf61f5","slug":"tribe-in-ethiopia-wears-bizarre-things-to-abstain-suitors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5891ca774f1c1b2f3de82b66","slug":"national-geographic-published-the-best-pictures-clicked-by-kids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5892d1104f1c1b2f3de835fd","slug":"woman-found-a-fetus-in-aldi-tomato-juice-can","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u092e\u093e\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0942\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0921\u093f\u092c\u094d\u092c\u093e \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"589193bb4f1c1b2f3de82979","slug":"2-meter-long-tapeworm-pulled-out-of-a-man-s-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"58917b5b4f1c1b4a40e8020c","slug":"a-ball-python-got-stuck-in-woman-s-ear-piercing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top