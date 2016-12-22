बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुल्हन की जिद के आगे बेबस हुआ ये दूल्हा, देखकर दुनिया भी रह गई हैरान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
chinese bride asked groom to wear wedding gown
{"_id":"585bbaf04f1c1b3e4de397f3","slug":"chinese-bride-asked-groom-to-wear-wedding-gown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 05:15 PM IST
अपनी शादी के लिए हर लड़की उत्साहित रहती है। अपनी शादी के दिन वह दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत दुल्हन लगना चाहती है। खासकर अपने शादी के जोड़े में। लेकिन क्या आपने सुना है कि कोई दुल्हन अपने होने वाले पति को अपना जोड़ा पहनवा दे? नहीं सुना ना! लेकिन चीन में वाकई ऐसा हुआ है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58578f564f1c1b716be3918f","slug":"chinese-father-marries-his-critically-ill-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"585bbaf04f1c1b3e4de397f3","slug":"chinese-bride-asked-groom-to-wear-wedding-gown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585911b34f1c1b774fe39d53","slug":"hot-female-police-officer-is-taking-internet-by-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"585a2cac4f1c1b2e4ee391fe","slug":"fisherman-found-unusual-creatures-in-sea-in-russia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091b\u0941\u0906\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585a4e874f1c1b6752e392b9","slug":"bizarre-way-of-relaxing-in-japan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u0918\u0941\u091f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0917\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"585911b34f1c1b774fe39d53","slug":"hot-female-police-officer-is-taking-internet-by-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5858ec9d4f1c1b1a56e39b8e","slug":"man-proposes-girlfriend-with-a-bouquet-made-of-currency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top