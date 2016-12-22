आपका शहर Close

दुल्हन की जिद के आगे बेबस हुआ ये दूल्हा, देखकर दुनिया भी रह गई हैरान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 05:15 PM IST
chinese bride asked groom to wear wedding gown

अपनी शादी के लिए हर लड़की उत्साहित रहती है। अपनी शादी के दिन वह दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत दुल्हन लगना चाहती है। खासकर अपने शादी के जोड़े में। लेकिन क्या आपने सुना है कि कोई  दुल्हन अपने होने वाले पति को अपना जोड़ा पहनवा दे? नहीं सुना ना! लेकिन चीन में वाकई ऐसा हुआ है।

