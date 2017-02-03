आपका शहर Close

बिना आंख और नाक के पैदा हुई थी ये बच्ची, कई ऑपरेशन के बाद अब दिखती है ऐसी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:23 PM IST
Cassidy Hooper-Girl Born Without Eyes And Nose Now Goes To College

बिना आंख और नाक के जीवित रहना अजीब बात लगती है। लेकिन बिना आंख-नाक के जन्मीं कैसिडी हूपर ने इन सभी बातों को झूठा साबित कर दिया है। 19 सालों से यह ऐसे ही जिंदगी जी रही हैं।

