लड़की के शरीर के इस अंग की कीमत कंपनी ने लगाई 9 करोड़, जानिए क्यों
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:00 PM IST
दुनिया में आपने कई महंगी चीजों के बारे में सुना होगा लेकिन अगर आपको पता चले की आपकी जीभ की कीमत भी करोड़ों की हो सकती है तो आपको कैसा लगेगा। जी हां! आजकल दुनिया में जीभ की भी कीमत लगने लगी है। हम आपको ऐसी ही एक लड़की से मिलवाने जा रहे हैं जिसकी जीभ की कीमत 9 करोड़ है।
