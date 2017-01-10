आपका शहर Close

लड़की के शरीर के इस अंग की कीमत कंपनी ने लगाई 9 करोड़, जानिए क्यों

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:00 PM IST
Cadbury Gives One Million Of Insurance Of This Girl

दुनिया में आपने कई महंगी चीजों के बारे में सुना होगा लेकिन अगर आपको पता चले की आपकी जीभ की कीमत भी करोड़ों की हो सकती है तो आपको कैसा लगेगा। जी हां! आजकल दुनिया में जीभ की भी कीमत लगने लगी है। हम आपको ऐसी ही एक लड़की से मिलवाने जा रहे हैं जिसकी जीभ की कीमत 9 करोड़ है।

﻿