इस मंदिर में उतारा जाता है प्यार का भूत, भूलकर भी नहीं जाते यहां प्रेमी
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 12:29 PM IST
अपने प्यार की सलामती के लिए लोगों को मंदिर में दुआ मांगते तो आपने कई बार देखा होगा। लेकिन एक ऐसा मंदिर भी है जहां भगवान प्यार करने वालों के सिर से प्यार का भूत उतार देते हैं।
