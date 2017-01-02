आपका शहर Close

इस मंदिर में उतारा जाता है प्यार का भूत, भूलकर भी नहीं जाते यहां प्रेमी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 12:29 PM IST
balaji temple dangerous for lovers

अपने प्यार की सलामती के लिए लोगों को मंदिर में दुआ मांगते तो आपने कई बार देखा होगा। लेकिन एक ऐसा मंदिर भी है जहां भगवान प्यार करने वालों के सिर से प्यार का भूत उतार देते हैं।

Write a Comment

{"_id":"5869f55a4f1c1b0f78158311","slug":"balaji-temple-dangerous-for-lovers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}

इस मंदिर में उतारा जाता है प्यार का भूत, भूलकर भी नहीं जाते यहां प्रेमी

balaji temple dangerous for lovers
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
﻿