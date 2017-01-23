बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एलियन जैसा बच्चा मचा रहा सनसनी, देखने को उमड़ रहे लोग
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 05:39 PM IST
Photo Credit: Social Media
बिहार की राजधानी पटना में एक ऐसी बच्ची ने जन्म लिया है जिसे देखते ही सब हैरान रह गए। इस बच्ची की शक्ल कोई आम बच्चे जैसी नहीं है, बल्कि इतनी अलग है कि कई लोग इसे एलियन कह रहे हैं। इसे देखने के लिए लोगों का तांता लग गया है।
