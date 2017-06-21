आपका शहर Close

दुनिया इन डिजाइनर टॉयलेट के मजे लूट रही है और हम खेतों में...

हर्षिता

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 07:24 AM IST
Unusual Toilets from across the globe in pictures

यहां सदी के महानायक अभी भी लोगों को शौचालय की अहमियत का पाठ पढ़ा रहे हैं, अक्षय कुमार 'टॉयलेट एक प्रेम कथा' जैसी फिल्म के सहारे बदलाव लाने का बीड़ा उठा रहे हैं, उधर दुनियावाले इन सबसे 100 कदम आगे निकल एक से बढ़कर एक शौचालय का निर्माण कर रहे हैं और उसका इस्तेमाल नहीं बल्कि लुत्फ उठा रहे हैं। 

