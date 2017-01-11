बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
The heartbreaking moment a horse cries at his owner’s funeral
{"_id":"5875e0464f1c1b577fba969f","slug":"the-heartbreaking-moment-a-horse-cries-at-his-owner-s-funeral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL VIDEO: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 01:23 PM IST
लोग कहते हैं कि इंसानों के ज्यादा वफादार तो बेजुबान जानवर होते हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ साबित किया है Sereno नाम के इस घोड़े ने।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5875c3b54f1c1b1629baa2c7","slug":"earthworms-in-woman-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 150 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0935...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5873338b4f1c1b1729ba890b","slug":"photos-of-some-young-people-outside-the-window-shows-a-horrible-view","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"586f86834f1c1b0b32158410","slug":"great-battle-between-girraf-and-lion","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092b \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e?","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5875c3b54f1c1b1629baa2c7","slug":"earthworms-in-woman-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 150 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0935...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5873399d4f1c1b6529ba885b","slug":"rescue-dogs-passed-driving-test","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5874b9b94f1c1b1929ba9a14","slug":"top-10-weird-men-in-this-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u094c\u0902\u091a\u0915 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top