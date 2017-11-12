Download App
स्टेज पर चला रहा था शो, अचानक तस्वीर में कैद हुआ कुछ ऐसा लोगों की निकल पड़ी चीख

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:27 AM IST
Theater lover seen unusual things on clicked picture of Sunderland Empire

अक्सर लोग तस्वीरें खीचते हैं और उसमें कुछ ऐसा दिख जाता है जो उन्हें गहरी सोच में डाल देता है। ऐसा ही कुछ ग्राहम ले के साथ भी हुआ। कॉमेडी शो देखते वक्त उन्होंने कुछ तस्वीरें खीचीं लेकिन बाद में जब देखा तो उनकी आंखें खुली की खुली रह गई। 

