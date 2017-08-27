Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

400 सालों से है इस हिल पर जादू-टोने का असर, लोगों को होता है डरावना एहसास

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 08:54 AM IST
Pendle Hill was home to possibly the most well known witch place

पहाड़ों पर आप आमतौर पर घूमने-फिरने के लिए जाते हैं। ये जगहें ऐसी होती है जहां आप दो पल सुकून के बिता सकते हैं। वहीं कुछ जगह ऐसी भी होती है जो आपका सुकून छीनने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ती।
पढ़ें- इस गुफा में आग जलाई तो आपकी मौत तय, रहस्य जानकर कांप उठेंगे

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

pendle hill england

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Viewed

एक असली शापित गुड़िया जिस पर बनी है फिल्म, जानें इसकी पूरी कहानी...

True story behind possessed doll Annabelle
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

दिल्ली के इस इलाके में जाने से घबराते हैं लोग, डर से निकल जाती है चीख

Delhi Cantonment a most haunted places of Delhi visit only if you dare
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इस गुफा में आग जलाई तो आपकी मौत तय, रहस्य जानकर कांप उठेंगे

Screaming Tunnels Haunted House most haunted place from all over the world
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

OMG: वेडिंग फोटोशूट करवा रहे थे कपल, हुआ कुछ ऐसा उम्र भर रहेगा याद

watch here how to ruin your wedding night
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

OMG! 16 साल से इस शहर की मेयर थी एक बिल्ली, हो गया निधन

cat mayor in Alaska town dies at 20
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इस गानों के बिना गणेशोत्व अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!