इन तस्वीरों से शख्स ने पूरी दुनिया को डराया, फिर बताई ये चौंकाने वाली बात

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:41 AM IST
man convinced scary thing came out from dream in real life

आप यकीन करें या नहीं लेकिन इस शख्स ने कुछ ऐसे प्रमाण दिए हैं जो वाकयी में चौंका देने वाले हैं। साथ ही इस शख्स ने ये दावा किया है कि उसे हर रात कोई डरावनी चीज आकर तंग करती है। लेकिन जब वो बताता है कि पहले ये चीज उसे सपने में सताती थी और अब उसके बेडरूम तक आ पहुंची हैं तो किसी को यकीन नहीं होता लेकिन ये तस्वीरें उसने प्रमाण के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं... 


 

super natural scary dreams horror pictures weird news More ...

