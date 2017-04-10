बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस पेड़ के नीचे दफना दिए जाते हैं गांव के सारे मृत बच्चे, भयानक है कहानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Supernatural Stories
›
indonesia where dead babies are buried inside trunk
{"_id":"58e77bb04f1c1b4c3e5b8adf","slug":"indonesia-where-dead-babies-are-buried-inside-trunk","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 08:11 AM IST
क्या आपने कभी किसी ऐसी परंपरा के बारे में सुना है जिसमें पेड़ में बच्चों के मृत शरीर को दफन किया जाता है। ऐसी ही एक विचित्र परंपरा इंडोनेशिया के दक्षिण सुलावेसी प्रांत की। जहां बच्चों के मरने के बाद पेड़ के टहनियों में दफन कर दिया जाता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e77bb04f1c1b4c3e5b8adf","slug":"indonesia-where-dead-babies-are-buried-inside-trunk","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"58cf82e94f1c1be5431a1fec","slug":"ghostly-story-of-the-heartbroken-bride-who-haunts-a-hotel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"89 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"58bbee444f1c1b1854e7e7c5","slug":"in-a-selfie-there-was-a-strange-shape-showing-behind-the-person","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930..","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58e73bc14f1c1bf5465b8913","slug":"woman-with-eight-foot-hips-makes-1400-a-month-from-steamy-webcam-sessions-with-british-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"200 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58e7206e4f1c1b41485b68d7","slug":"scientist-discovered-weird-thing-inside-this-1-000-year-old-buddhist-statue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"58e63cb24f1c1bf5465b7d18","slug":"unique-village-of-army-soldiers-a-soldier-in-every-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top