इस पेड़ के नीचे दफना दिए जाते हैं गांव के सारे मृत बच्चे, भयानक है कहानी

amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 08:11 AM IST
indonesia where dead babies are buried inside trunk

क्या आपने कभी किसी ऐसी परंपरा के बारे में सुना है जिसमें पेड़ में बच्चों के मृत शरीर को दफन किया जाता है। ऐसी ही एक विचित्र परंपरा इंडोनेशिया के दक्षिण सुलावेसी प्रांत की। जहां बच्चों के मरने के बाद पेड़ के टहनियों में दफन कर दिया जाता है।

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

