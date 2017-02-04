बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
घर मे अकेले बच्चे के पीछे दिखा कुछ ऐसा, होश हो गए फाख्ता
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Supernatural Stories
›
Ghost Found In A Couple's Home In America
{"_id":"58958c3d4f1c1bda17e819c2","slug":"ghost-found-in-a-couple-s-home-in-america","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u092b\u093e\u0916\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 01:45 PM IST
विज्ञान ने कुछ सालों में काफी तरक्की कर ली हैं, मगर आज भी दुनिया भर में कुछ लोग भूत-प्रेत और आत्माओं को देखे जाने और मिलने का दावा करते हैं। हालांकि कई लोग इस तरह की तमाम बातों को कोरी अफवाह और दकियानूसी बकवास बताते हैं, मगर कुछ लोग तस्वीरों में कैद कर इसकी पुष्टि भी करते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58958c3d4f1c1bda17e819c2","slug":"ghost-found-in-a-couple-s-home-in-america","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u092b\u093e\u0916\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"57eb79c34f1c1b906c576ad8","slug":"mysterious-ghost-in-historical-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"116 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58956f324f1c1bc64fe815e4","slug":"kid-in-bangladesh-is-slowly-turning-into-stone-due-to-an-incurable-diesease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094c\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094c\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0905\u092c\u0942\u091d \u092a\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"58946cef4f1c1bc64fe80bc1","slug":"woman-in-zimbabwe-gave-birth-to-a-frog-like-baby","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u092a \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"589306dd4f1c1b0f0be806e4","slug":"parents-spent-16-days-with-dead-newborn-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5894465b4f1c1b4a40e81ecb","slug":"cassidy-hooper-girl-born-without-eyes-and-nose-now-goes-to-college","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940, \u0915\u0908 \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top