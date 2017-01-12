आपका शहर Close

मकड़ी को खाने चला था सांप लेकिन हो गया कुछ ऐसा, सांसत में फंसी जान

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:17 PM IST
snake in spider trap video viral

पिछले दिनों ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रहने वाली कारमेल मुनरो ने अपनी बगीचे में एक ऐसा नजारा देखा जिसे देख वो दंग रह गईं। उन्होंने इस अद्भुत नजारे का वीडियो बना लिया और सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर दिया। अब यह वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है।

