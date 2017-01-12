बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मकड़ी को खाने चला था सांप लेकिन हो गया कुछ ऐसा, सांसत में फंसी जान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
snake in spider trap video viral
{"_id":"5877343a4f1c1b8327ba8712","slug":"snake-in-spider-trap-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:17 PM IST
पिछले दिनों ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रहने वाली कारमेल मुनरो ने अपनी बगीचे में एक ऐसा नजारा देखा जिसे देख वो दंग रह गईं। उन्होंने इस अद्भुत नजारे का वीडियो बना लिया और सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर दिया। अब यह वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5877343a4f1c1b8327ba8712","slug":"snake-in-spider-trap-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5875c3b54f1c1b1629baa2c7","slug":"earthworms-in-woman-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 150 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0935...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5875e0464f1c1b577fba969f","slug":"the-heartbreaking-moment-a-horse-cries-at-his-owner-s-funeral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL VIDEO: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5877216d4f1c1b7840ba859a","slug":"tree-in-thailand-bears-fruits-that-look-like-female","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902 ! \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5875e0464f1c1b577fba969f","slug":"the-heartbreaking-moment-a-horse-cries-at-his-owner-s-funeral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL VIDEO: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5828246d4f1c1b342fb3b9db","slug":"panchakki-of-british-era","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091f\u093e!","category":{"title":"Specials","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932","slug":"specials"}}
{"_id":"584e40984f1c1b696f649723","slug":"kumar-vishwas-poetry-koi-dewana-kehta-hai-parody","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u092a\u0948\u0930\u094b\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"Specials","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932","slug":"specials"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top