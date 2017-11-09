Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

इस जगह का नाम है 'Zone Of Silence', यहां आते ही बंद पड़ जाते हैं इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:50 AM IST
zone of silence where radio signals fail

इस जगह का नाम 'Zone Of Silence' है। अब आप सोच रहे होंगे कि आखिर इस जगह का ये नाम कैसे पड़ गया। लेकिन जब आप यहां की अजीबोगरीब घटनाओं के बारे में जानेंगे तब आपको समझ आएगा कि इस जगह के ये नाम कैसे पड़ा है।  

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

john of silence electronic device odd science More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

नोटबंदी: एक साल पूरा होने पर पीएम मोदी ने गिनवाए फायदे, शेयर किया वीडियो

demonetisation one year pm modi shares video tells benefits of notebandi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

दुनिया में सबसे बेस्ट है इस महिला का फिगर, साइंस भी कर रहा प्रूव

woman with best figure in world according to these standards
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अंतरिक्ष में गूंजती हैं ऐसी भयानक आवाजें, सुनकर कानों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

space horrible sounds nasa releases audio
  • शुक्रवार, 3 नवंबर 2017
  • +

क्या आपने एलियन देखे हैं, अगर नहीं तो ये रिसर्च बताएगी कि कैसे दिखते होंगे

Oxford Scientist found in Research how Aliens look like
  • शुक्रवार, 3 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!