बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस जगह का नाम है 'Zone Of Silence', यहां आते ही बंद पड़ जाते हैं इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Science Wonders
›
zone of silence where radio signals fail
{"_id":"5a03d35d4f1c1b8d698ba44e","slug":"zone-of-silence-where-radio-signals-fail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 'Zone Of Silence', \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0921\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0938","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:50 AM IST
इस जगह का नाम 'Zone Of Silence' है। अब आप सोच रहे होंगे कि आखिर इस जगह का ये नाम कैसे पड़ गया। लेकिन जब आप यहां की अजीबोगरीब घटनाओं के बारे में जानेंगे तब आपको समझ आएगा कि इस जगह के ये नाम कैसे पड़ा है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0291654f1c1bd7538bbf8b","slug":"woman-with-best-figure-in-world-according-to-these-standards","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0917\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0935","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"59f99e474f1c1b8e698b8ad6","slug":"space-horrible-sounds-nasa-releases-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"59fbfd0b4f1c1b6d548ba7d2","slug":"oxford-scientist-found-in-research-how-aliens-look-like","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!