बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्यों चलते हैं बादल, जानेंगे जब इसका सच तो घूम जाएगा सिर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Science Wonders
›
Whether the clouds moving or not know the truth
{"_id":"5a0d274d4f1c1b6a678bbf05","slug":"whether-the-clouds-moving-or-not-know-the-truth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0942\u092e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:12 PM IST
आसमान में लंबे-चौड़े आकर के बादल अक्सर चलते हुए नजर आते हैं। ऐसा क्यों होता है?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0ad0314f1c1b70548bd22f","slug":"car-climb-up-itself-on-magnetic-hill-in-leh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926-\u092c-\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u090a\u092a\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a0c180a4f1c1b8e698bb973","slug":"man-made-a-bunker-with-school-bus-which-has-power-to-stand-after-nuclear-attack-also","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"42 \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0915\u0930, \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"59f99e474f1c1b8e698b8ad6","slug":"space-horrible-sounds-nasa-releases-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!