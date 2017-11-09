दुनिया का सबसे बुद्धिमान लेपटॉप, 3 से 10 साल के बच्चों के लिए किया गया डिजाइन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Science Wonders
›
The worlds most intelligent laptop designed for three to ten years old kids {"_id":"5a04239d4f1c1b78548bbcad","slug":"the-worlds-most-intelligent-laptop-designed-for-three-to-ten-years-old-kids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a, 3 \u0938\u0947 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.