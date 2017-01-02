बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन में बना दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा ब्रिज, रूह कंपा देंगी तस्वीरें
Bizarre News
Science Wonders
The World's Highest Bridge Will Open in China
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 10:55 AM IST
चीन लगातार ऐसे पुलों का निर्माण कर रहा है, जो न सिर्फ दुनिया में सबसे ऊंचे हैं बल्कि देखने में बेहद खतरनाक भी हैं। ये सिलसिला यहीं खत्म नहीं हुआ। इस बार चीन ने 565 मीटर का दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा पुल बनाया है। देखिए हैरान कर देने वाली तस्वीरें।
