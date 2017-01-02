आपका शहर Close

चीन में बना दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा ब्रिज, रूह कंपा देंगी तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 10:55 AM IST
The World's Highest Bridge Will Open in China


चीन लगातार ऐसे पुलों का निर्माण कर रहा है, जो न सिर्फ दुनिया में सबसे ऊंचे हैं बल्कि देखने में बेहद खतरनाक भी हैं। ये सिलसिला यहीं खत्म नहीं हुआ। इस बार चीन ने 565 मीटर का दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा पुल बनाया है। देखिए हैरान कर देने वाली तस्वीरें।

Write a Comment

चीन में बना दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा ब्रिज, रूह कंपा देंगी तस्वीरें

The World's Highest Bridge Will Open in China
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
14 साल की लड़की के पेट से निकला कुछ ऐसा, डॉक्टर भी हुए हैरान

Giant hairball weighing 3kg removed from stomach of 14-year-old girl
  • गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
यहां मौत करती है इंतजार, ये है दुनिया की सबसे खतरनाक सड़क

bolivia's famous north yungas road
  • मंगलवार, 6 दिसंबर 2016
﻿