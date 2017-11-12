बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कभी सोचा है मछलियां आपस में क्या करती हैं बात, अब ऐसे खुलेगा राज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Science Wonders
›
Scientist built a small size Robot which can float with fish easily
{"_id":"5a07f1fc4f1c1b69678baeee","slug":"scientist-built-a-small-size-robot-which-can-float-with-fish-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u091b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:57 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0291654f1c1bd7538bbf8b","slug":"woman-with-best-figure-in-world-according-to-these-standards","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0917\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0935","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a069f574f1c1bce408b5f82","slug":"know-why-most-airplanes-are-white-only","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926, \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0940\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"59f99e474f1c1b8e698b8ad6","slug":"space-horrible-sounds-nasa-releases-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59f99e474f1c1b8e698b8ad6","slug":"space-horrible-sounds-nasa-releases-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a04239d4f1c1b78548bbcad","slug":"the-worlds-most-intelligent-laptop-designed-for-three-to-ten-years-old-kids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a, 3 \u0938\u0947 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a03e11c4f1c1b78548bbbeb","slug":"aroung-one-lakh-indians-book-tickets-for-flight-which-will-goes-to-mars-in-2018","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 2018 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f, 1 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!