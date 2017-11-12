Download App
कभी सोचा है मछलियां आपस में क्या करती हैं बात, अब ऐसे खुलेगा राज

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:57 PM IST
Scientist built a small size Robot which can float with fish easily

पानी में मछलियों की दुनिया कैसी होती है आखिर वो आपस में क्या और कैसे बात करती है। ये कुछ ऐसी चीजें हैं जिनके बारे में हर कोई जानना चाहता है। हाल ही में वैज्ञानिकों ने अपनी खोज में एक ऐसे रोबोट को बनाया है जो उनके साथ ही पानी में डुबकियां लगा सकता है। 

पढे़ं- ज्यादातर हवाई जहाजों का रंग होता है सफेद, जुड़ा है ये साइंटिफिक रीजन
 

