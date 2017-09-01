Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

चीन में तैयार हो रही है रोबोट्स की सेना, देखें वीडियो

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 11:40 AM IST
Robot Army Set Up By Chineese company WL Intelligent Technology Makes World Record

चीन में एक कंपनी का नाम गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में दर्ज हो गया है। इसने रोबोट्स की एक सेना तैयार की है।

पढ़ें: रोबोट के भविष्य के बारे में क्या कहती हैं ये 7 टेक हस्तियां
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

robot army

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Viewed

लाल आंखें, शरीर पर बाघ जैसे निशान, लोगों ने पूछा 'कहीं यह एलियन तो नहीं'?

Harlequin-Type Ichthyosis is rare genetic disorder found in newly born babies
  • गुरुवार, 27 जुलाई 2017
  • +

हवाई जहाज गुजरने के बाद पीछे जो सफेद लकीर दिखती है, वो है क्या?

facts about Contrail
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

लाल आंखें, शरीर पर बाघ जैसे निशान, लोगों ने पूछा 'कहीं यह एलियन तो नहीं'?

Harlequin-Type Ichthyosis is rare genetic disorder found in newly born babies
  • गुरुवार, 27 जुलाई 2017
  • +

Also View

गजब! गर्भ में ही कर दिया बच्चे के दिल का ऑपरेशन, डॉक्टरों ने ऐसे कर दिखाया कारनामा

23 Week fetus undergoes heart operation in mothers womb at Toronto in Canada
  • मंगलवार, 1 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लाल आंखें, शरीर पर बाघ जैसे निशान, लोगों ने पूछा 'कहीं यह एलियन तो नहीं'?

Harlequin-Type Ichthyosis is rare genetic disorder found in newly born babies
  • गुरुवार, 27 जुलाई 2017
  • +

इस घर में 13 सालों से लगातार बज रहा है अलार्म, लेकिन कोई इसे नहीं कर सकता बंद!

alarm clock beeped after 13 years stunned couple
  • सोमवार, 17 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ten ghazals of dushyant kumar best poems of dushyant kumar dushyant kumar ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की 10 ग़ज़लें - बेचैनी, खुलापन, बेलौस मस्ती से भरी हुईं

Tanhaa dil
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक शिवा कुमारी बता रही हैं दिल की उलझनें

remembering famous poet dushyant kumar on his birthday first september
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की कविताओं में जो आग है वो उनके भीतर सुलग रही है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!