पौधों को भी सुनना पसंद है म्यूजिक, होता है ये खास असर

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:06 PM IST
Plants grow faster by playing music

ये Facts शायद आप नहीं जानते होंगे। क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि म्यूजिक सुनने से आपके पोधों पर कुछ फरक पड़ता है? आपको बता दें, कई रिसर्च के बाद सामने आया है कि म्युजिक बजाने से पौधें तेजी से बढ़ते हैं।

ऐसा भी कहा जाता है कि जब कोई व्यक्ति पौधों को खुद गाना गाकर सुनाता है तो वे और तेजी से बढ़ते हैं। इससे प्लांट्स को और ज्यादा कार्बन डाइआक्साइड मिलती है। आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं ऐसे ही कुछ और फैक्ट्स जिनके बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप। 

 

