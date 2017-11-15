42 बसों से बना दिया ऐसा बंकर, न्यूक्लियर अटैक तक झेलने की है पावर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Science Wonders
›
man made a bunker with school bus which has power to stand after nuclear attack also {"_id":"5a0c180a4f1c1b8e698bb973","slug":"man-made-a-bunker-with-school-bus-which-has-power-to-stand-after-nuclear-attack-also","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"42 \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0915\u0930, \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
83 साल की उम्र में इस व्यक्ति ने ऐसा करिश्मा कर दिखाया कि आज पूरी दुनिया में इसका नाम गूंज रहा है। दरअसल, उम्र के इस पड़ाव में पहुंचने के बाद ज्यादातर लोग खुद को रिटायर्ड समझ लेते हैं। लेकिन इस व्यक्ति ने वो उपलब्धि हासिल की है जो शायद ही कोई दूसरा इंसान कर पाएगा।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.