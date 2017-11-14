बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस पहाड़ पर कैसे चढ़ती है गाड़ी खुद-ब-खुद ऊपर, आज भी रहस्य है कायम
car climb up itself on Magnetic hill in leh
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 05:38 PM IST
मैग्नेटिक हिल के इस जादू को देखकर आप अपनी उंगली दांतों तले दबाने को मजबूर हो जाएंगे। जी हां इस जगह में है ही कुछ ऐसा कि किसी को यकीन नहीं होता। जो कोई ये करिश्मा देख लेता है उसे अपनी आंखों पर भरोसा नहीं रहता।
