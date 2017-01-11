बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये शख्स सुअरों को कराता है तैराकी, कारण चौंका देगा
Wed, 11 Jan 2017 12:13 PM IST
साल 2012 से सुअरों का पालन करने वाले हुआंग डेमिन अपने सुअरों को फिटनेस रूटीन के चलते तैरना सिखा रहे हैं। उनका मानना है कि स्विमिंग करने से सुअरों के इम्यून सिस्टम में सुधार होता है और इस तहर का व्यायाम उनके मांस को और अधिक स्वादिष्ट बनाता है।
