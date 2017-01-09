आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इस तस्वीर की सच्चाई जानकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश...

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:49 PM IST
photos of some young people outside the window shows a horrible view

कभी-कभी कुछ तस्वीरों को सामने से देखने पर आपकी सांसे कुछ देर के लिए थम जाती हैं। लेकिन कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें भी होती हैं जो सामने से नहीं बल्कि दूर से देखने पर असर करती हैं। जिन्हें दूर से देखने पर आप खौफ खा सकते हैं। ऐसी ही कुछ तस्वीरों को एक युवक-युवतियों के ग्रुप ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया है। इन तस्वीरों को देखकर आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bizarre news weird news

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

जिराफ और शेर के बीच हुई खूंखार लड़ाई, जानिए कौन जीता?

Great Battle Between Girraf And Lion
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Viral Video: जली हुई लड़की को लगा दी मछली की चमड़ी, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा

Doctors Use Fish Scales To Treat Woman’s Burned Body And The Result Is Amazing
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

इतनी सुंदर लड़की के साथ क्या हुआ ऐसा जो बिगड़ गई शक्ल

women was shocked after discovering cancer while visiting dentist
  • मंगलवार, 13 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿